Swedbank AB Takes Position in Corpay, Inc. (NYSE:CPAY)

Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in Corpay, Inc. (NYSE:CPAY – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 100,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,921,000. Swedbank AB owned 0.14% of Corpay as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CPAY. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corpay in the first quarter worth about $33,840,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corpay during the first quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Pensionfund Sabic acquired a new position in shares of Corpay during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,327,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Corpay during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,398,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Corpay in the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 98.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on CPAY. Citigroup increased their price target on Corpay from $325.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Corpay in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $285.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Corpay from $350.00 to $345.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Corpay from $330.00 to $326.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Corpay from $295.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Corpay has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $333.91.

CPAY opened at $275.04 on Friday. Corpay, Inc. has a 52 week low of $220.39 and a 52 week high of $319.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $272.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Corpay (NYSE:CPAY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $3.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $935.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $936.25 million. Corpay had a return on equity of 36.97% and a net margin of 26.29%. Sell-side analysts expect that Corpay, Inc. will post 17.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Corpay, Inc operates as a payments company that helps businesses and consumers manage vehicle-related expenses, lodging expenses, and corporate payments in the United States, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers vehicle payment solutions, which include fuel, tolls, parking, fleet maintenance, and long-haul transportation services, as well as prepaid food and transportation vouchers and cards.

