Swedbank AB Takes Position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 117,950 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,646,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DAL. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 181,107 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,286,000 after acquiring an additional 2,783 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 132.3% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 466,741 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $18,777,000 after acquiring an additional 265,852 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter worth about $4,241,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 325.5% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 77,647 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,124,000 after acquiring an additional 59,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the first quarter worth about $749,000. 69.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

Insider Activity at Delta Air Lines

In related news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 4,846 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.30, for a total value of $253,445.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 112,421 shares in the company, valued at $5,879,618.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Willie Cw Chiang purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $43.90 per share, for a total transaction of $439,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $878,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 4,846 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.30, for a total value of $253,445.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 112,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,879,618.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DAL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Delta Air Lines from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 28th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Delta Air Lines from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Delta Air Lines from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.70.

Check Out Our Latest Report on DAL

Delta Air Lines Stock Performance

Shares of Delta Air Lines stock traded down $1.67 on Friday, hitting $39.83. The stock had a trading volume of 9,378,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,232,310. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $25.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.82. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.60 and a twelve month high of $53.86.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 11th. The transportation company reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.37 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $15.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.45 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 7.46% and a return on equity of 36.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.68 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.26 EPS for the current year.

Delta Air Lines Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 30th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This is a boost from Delta Air Lines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 30th. Delta Air Lines’s payout ratio is 8.63%.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

(Free Report)

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.