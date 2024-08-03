T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) Upgraded to “Hold” by Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI upgraded shares of T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on TMUS. StockNews.com raised T-Mobile US from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America boosted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $194.50 to $197.00 and gave the company a sector outperform rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $196.75.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on TMUS

T-Mobile US Stock Performance

NASDAQ TMUS opened at $188.76 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $177.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $168.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $220.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.84. T-Mobile US has a fifty-two week low of $131.47 and a fifty-two week high of $193.77.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.22. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 11.95%. The business had revenue of $19.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.86 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current year.

T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. T-Mobile US’s payout ratio is currently 35.37%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jon Freier sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.87, for a total value of $1,818,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 162,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,577,154.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Jon Freier sold 10,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.87, for a total value of $1,818,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 162,628 shares in the company, valued at $29,577,154.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 189,670 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.21, for a total value of $30,956,040.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 676,589,681 shares in the company, valued at $110,426,201,836.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,019,788 shares of company stock valued at $685,706,726. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of T-Mobile US

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 143.1% in the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 141 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the second quarter worth $27,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 232.1% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 176 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 75.8% in the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 174 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 42.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About T-Mobile US

(Get Free Report)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.