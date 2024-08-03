Tactive Advisors LLC Makes New $678,000 Investment in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Posted by on Aug 3rd, 2024

Tactive Advisors LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPMFree Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $678,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stone House Investment Management LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 132.8% in the 4th quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 227.1% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Richardson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Davidson Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 4,415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.65, for a total value of $885,869.75. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 42,124 shares in the company, valued at $8,452,180.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Lori A. Beer sold 5,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.64, for a total value of $1,062,990.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 46,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,304,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 4,415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.65, for a total transaction of $885,869.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 42,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,452,180.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 72,343 shares of company stock worth $14,137,789. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $221.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $209.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $211.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.71.

View Our Latest Analysis on JPM

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Down 4.2 %

Shares of JPM traded down $8.82 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $199.14. 18,041,676 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,240,251. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $135.19 and a fifty-two week high of $217.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $203.48 and a 200-day moving average of $192.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $571.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.12.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPMGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $6.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.19 by $1.93. The company had revenue of $50.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.23 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 17.26%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.37 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.78 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th were issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 25.66%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

Read More

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.