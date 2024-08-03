Tactive Advisors LLC Makes New $678,000 Investment in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Tactive Advisors LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $678,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stone House Investment Management LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 132.8% in the 4th quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 227.1% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Richardson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Davidson Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 4,415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.65, for a total value of $885,869.75. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 42,124 shares in the company, valued at $8,452,180.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Lori A. Beer sold 5,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.64, for a total value of $1,062,990.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 46,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,304,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 4,415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.65, for a total transaction of $885,869.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 42,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,452,180.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 72,343 shares of company stock worth $14,137,789. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $221.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $209.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $211.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.71.

View Our Latest Analysis on JPM

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Down 4.2 %

Shares of JPM traded down $8.82 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $199.14. 18,041,676 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,240,251. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $135.19 and a fifty-two week high of $217.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $203.48 and a 200-day moving average of $192.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $571.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.12.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $6.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.19 by $1.93. The company had revenue of $50.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.23 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 17.26%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.37 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.78 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th were issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 25.66%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.