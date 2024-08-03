Taiko Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $589.35 Million (TAIKO)

Taiko (TAIKO) traded up 5.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 3rd. One Taiko coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.05 or 0.00003371 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Taiko has a total market capitalization of $589.35 million and $32.58 million worth of Taiko was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Taiko has traded 22.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Taiko Coin Profile

Taiko’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 287,220,999 coins. Taiko’s official Twitter account is @taikoxyz. Taiko’s official website is taiko.xyz. The official message board for Taiko is taiko.mirror.xyz.

Buying and Selling Taiko

According to CryptoCompare, “Taiko (TAIKO) is a cryptocurrency . Taiko has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 65,951,595.10698914 in circulation. The last known price of Taiko is 1.96722823 USD and is down -7.38 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 61 active market(s) with $25,437,339.39 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://taiko.xyz/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Taiko directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Taiko should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Taiko using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

