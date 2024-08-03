Tangible (TNGBL) Trading 30.8% Higher Over Last Week

Tangible (TNGBL) traded up 4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 3rd. One Tangible token can currently be bought for $2.45 or 0.00004083 BTC on major exchanges. Tangible has a market cap of $79.65 million and approximately $9.80 worth of Tangible was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Tangible has traded 30.8% higher against the dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Tangible

Tangible was first traded on May 1st, 2022. Tangible’s total supply is 33,333,333 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,545,229 tokens. Tangible’s official Twitter account is @tangibledao and its Facebook page is accessible here. Tangible’s official message board is medium.com/tangible. The official website for Tangible is www.tangible.store.

Tangible Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tangible (TNGBL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. Tangible has a current supply of 33,333,333 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Tangible is 2.40466283 USD and is down -0.97 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 29 active market(s) with $256.88 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.tangible.store/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tangible directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tangible should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tangible using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

