TD Cowen Increases Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) Price Target to $90.00

Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by TD Cowen from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on ON. Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of Onsemi from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Onsemi from $91.00 to $81.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. BNP Paribas reissued an underperform rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Onsemi in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Onsemi from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on shares of Onsemi from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Onsemi currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $85.61.

Get Onsemi alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Onsemi

Onsemi Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ON opened at $67.95 on Tuesday. Onsemi has a twelve month low of $59.34 and a twelve month high of $104.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.87, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.18.

Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04. Onsemi had a net margin of 24.84% and a return on equity of 25.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Onsemi will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Onsemi

In other news, insider Simon Keeton sold 30,939 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.94, for a total value of $2,411,385.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 231,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,011,310.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Simon Keeton sold 30,939 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.94, for a total value of $2,411,385.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 231,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,011,310.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Trent Thad sold 38,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.55, for a total transaction of $2,756,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 331,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,074,193.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 69,850 shares of company stock valued at $5,236,119 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Onsemi

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Onsemi by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,089 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Onsemi by 7,749.6% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 83,363 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,963,000 after purchasing an additional 82,301 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Onsemi by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 456,999 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,188,000 after purchasing an additional 35,362 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Onsemi by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 9,610 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $798,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Onsemi by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 140,536 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,739,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. 97.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Onsemi Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Onsemi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onsemi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.