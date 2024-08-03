TD Securities Cuts Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR) Price Target to C$3.50

Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by TD Securities from C$3.75 to C$3.50 in a report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$2.60 to C$2.50 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$3.75 to C$3.25 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Cormark upgraded shares of Chorus Aviation from a market perform rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from C$2.50 to C$4.05 in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$3.50 price objective on shares of Chorus Aviation and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$3.00 to C$3.25 in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chorus Aviation has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$3.27.

Get Chorus Aviation alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on CHR

Chorus Aviation Trading Down 3.7 %

CHR stock opened at C$2.62 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.08, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.67. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$2.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$2.30. Chorus Aviation has a 52 week low of C$1.99 and a 52 week high of C$3.25. The company has a market capitalization of C$504.40 million, a PE ratio of 11.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.11.

Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C$0.01. Chorus Aviation had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 6.69%. The business had revenue of C$426.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$416.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chorus Aviation will post 0.2148438 earnings per share for the current year.

About Chorus Aviation

(Get Free Report)

Chorus Aviation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides aviation solutions. It operates through Regional Aviation Services and Regional Aircraft Leasing segments. The Regional Aviation Services segment provides contract flying services, charter services, and specialized contract flying, such as medical, logistical, and humanitarian flights; aircraft leasing; and maintenance, repair and overhaul services, and part sales and technical services, as well as pilot training services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chorus Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chorus Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.