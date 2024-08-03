TD Securities Raises Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) Price Target to C$282.00

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC – Free Report) had its price objective upped by TD Securities from C$270.00 to C$282.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$261.00 to C$269.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cormark increased their price objective on Intact Financial from C$243.00 to C$250.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$242.00 to C$241.00 in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Intact Financial from C$240.00 to C$250.00 in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$260.00 to C$265.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intact Financial currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$260.18.

Get Intact Financial alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on IFC

Intact Financial Stock Performance

TSE IFC opened at C$246.76 on Wednesday. Intact Financial has a 12-month low of C$188.22 and a 12-month high of C$263.74. The firm has a market cap of C$44.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.83. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$232.27 and its 200-day moving average is C$225.09.

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported C$3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$3.43 by C$0.20. Intact Financial had a return on equity of 10.00% and a net margin of 5.55%. The firm had revenue of C$7.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$8.33 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Intact Financial will post 14.6728435 earnings per share for the current year.

Intact Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $1.21 dividend. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Intact Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.21%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intact Financial

In related news, Senior Officer Louis Gagnon sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$229.56, for a total transaction of C$2,295,607.00. In other news, Senior Officer Louis Gagnon sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$229.56, for a total transaction of C$2,295,607.00. Also, Senior Officer Frédéric Cotnoir sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$228.12, for a total transaction of C$501,861.80. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,500 shares of company stock valued at $7,377,706. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Intact Financial

(Get Free Report)

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers insurance, such as personal auto which provides coverage from accidents, third party liability, and physical damage; personal property which provides protection for homes and contents from risks, including fire, theft, vandalism, water damages, other damages, and personal liability; and commercial line and specialty line insurance which provides commercial auto, property, and liability coverages.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intact Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intact Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.