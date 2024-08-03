TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) SVP Robert J. Ott Sells 2,913 Shares

TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) SVP Robert J. Ott sold 2,913 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.59, for a total value of $450,320.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,942,663.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

TE Connectivity Trading Down 3.3 %

NYSE:TEL opened at $145.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 52-week low of $115.00 and a 52-week high of $159.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $151.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $145.78. The company has a market capitalization of $44.19 billion, a PE ratio of 13.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.33.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The electronics maker reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 21.94% and a return on equity of 18.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.77 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.56 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TEL. Vertical Research assumed coverage on TE Connectivity in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Saturday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $152.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on TE Connectivity from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.45.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TE Connectivity

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. TD Asset Management Inc raised its stake in TE Connectivity by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 201,197 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $30,266,000 after acquiring an additional 45,851 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 3.3% during the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,753,850 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $263,832,000 after purchasing an additional 55,777 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 7.1% during the second quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 2,288 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association grew its position in TE Connectivity by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 3,105 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in TE Connectivity by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 365,929 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $55,047,000 after buying an additional 16,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

