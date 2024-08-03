Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Acquires 7,100 Shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Free Report) by 11.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 70,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty were worth $3,527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of REXR. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 687.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 19,590,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $985,411,000 after purchasing an additional 17,103,653 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,933,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,002,654,000 after acquiring an additional 4,197,907 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $157,685,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 262.7% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,237,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $112,536,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,981,854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,625,882,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235,894 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Howard Schwimmer sold 30,358 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.86, for a total transaction of $1,483,291.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,475,882.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on REXR shares. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $57.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.70.

Rexford Industrial Realty Stock Performance

Shares of REXR stock traded down $1.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $49.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,496,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,896,039. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.29 and a 200 day moving average of $48.31. The stock has a market cap of $10.79 billion, a PE ratio of 45.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.56 and a 12-month high of $58.02.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $237.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.70 million. Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 30.71% and a return on equity of 3.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rexford Industrial Realty Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.4175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This is an increase from Rexford Industrial Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 153.21%.

About Rexford Industrial Realty

Rexford Industrial creates value by investing in, operating and redeveloping industrial properties throughout infill Southern California, the world's fourth largest industrial market and consistently the highest-demand with lowest-supply major market in the nation. The Company's highly differentiated strategy enables internal and external growth opportunities through its proprietary value creation and asset management capabilities.

