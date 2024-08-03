Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Buys 640 Shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Free Report) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,317 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems were worth $3,672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMS. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 319.4% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 151 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the first quarter worth $32,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Tobam purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the first quarter worth $56,000. Institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Advanced Drainage Systems stock traded down $7.62 during trading on Friday, hitting $161.53. The stock had a trading volume of 451,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 488,146. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $166.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $162.11. The stock has a market cap of $12.52 billion, a PE ratio of 25.08, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 1.90. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.32 and a 12 month high of $184.27.

Advanced Drainage Systems ( NYSE:WMS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The construction company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.28. Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 17.74% and a return on equity of 46.93%. The company had revenue of $653.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $611.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 7.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This is a positive change from Advanced Drainage Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.94%.

WMS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $182.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.88.

In related news, EVP Robert M. Klein sold 3,059 shares of Advanced Drainage Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.95, for a total transaction of $538,231.05. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 102,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,959,216.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Advanced Drainage Systems news, insider D. Scott Barbour sold 85,938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.10, for a total transaction of $14,961,805.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 45,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,007,555.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert M. Klein sold 3,059 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.95, for a total transaction of $538,231.05. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 102,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,959,216.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 176,004 shares of company stock worth $30,547,285 in the last 90 days. 2.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the construction and agriculture marketplaces in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments.

