Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Decreases Position in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky decreased its stake in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 41,000 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,569 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in IDACORP were worth $3,809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of IDACORP in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of IDACORP in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new position in shares of IDACORP in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of IDACORP by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 690 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of IDACORP by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 992 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.10% of the company’s stock.

IDACORP Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:IDA traded up $1.82 during trading on Friday, hitting $104.13. 614,222 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 320,403. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.91 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $94.00 and its 200-day moving average is $92.86. IDACORP, Inc. has a one year low of $86.43 and a one year high of $104.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

IDACORP Dividend Announcement

IDACORP ( NYSE:IDA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The energy company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.34. IDACORP had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 15.04%. The business had revenue of $451.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $420.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.35 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that IDACORP, Inc. will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th will be issued a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 5th. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on IDA shares. StockNews.com upgraded IDACORP to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on IDACORP from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on IDACORP from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on IDACORP from $88.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP James Bo D. Hanchey sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.09, for a total value of $142,635.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,898.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

IDACORP Profile

IDACORP, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming and Nevada.

