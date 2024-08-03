Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Grows Stock Position in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Free Report) by 27.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 436,578 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after buying an additional 95,262 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky owned about 0.19% of Tapestry worth $20,728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Tapestry in the fourth quarter valued at about $117,000. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Tapestry in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,107,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 1,328.8% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 30,148 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 28,038 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 41.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,272,950 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $46,857,000 after purchasing an additional 371,724 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,305,257 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $121,671,000 after purchasing an additional 140,347 shares during the period. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tapestry Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TPR traded down $1.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $38.13. The stock had a trading volume of 3,279,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,394,773. The company has a market capitalization of $8.76 billion, a PE ratio of 10.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.49. Tapestry, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.99 and a 1 year high of $48.80. The company has a quick ratio of 5.98, a current ratio of 6.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77.

Tapestry Dividend Announcement

Tapestry ( NYSE:TPR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.14. Tapestry had a return on equity of 39.78% and a net margin of 13.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tapestry, Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. Tapestry’s payout ratio is 37.04%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TPR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Tapestry in a report on Thursday, May 9th. OTR Global reaffirmed a “mixed” rating on shares of Tapestry in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Bernstein Bank raised their target price on Tapestry from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, May 9th. StockNews.com lowered Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Tapestry from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.56.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 2,500 shares of Tapestry stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.23, for a total transaction of $105,575.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 37,173 shares in the company, valued at $1,569,815.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Tapestry

(Free Report)

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women's handbags; and women's accessories, such as small leather goods which includes mini and micro handbags, money pieces, wristlets, pouches, and cosmetic cases, as well as novelty accessories including address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and belts, key rings, and charms.

