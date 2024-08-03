Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Has $22.05 Million Stake in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Free Report) by 35.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 243,950 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,200 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky owned about 0.21% of Amdocs worth $22,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DOX. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Amdocs by 200.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 22,548 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,038,000 after acquiring an additional 15,046 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Amdocs by 124.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 55,083 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,978,000 after purchasing an additional 30,513 shares during the last quarter. Delphi Management Inc. MA lifted its holdings in Amdocs by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Delphi Management Inc. MA now owns 19,994 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,807,000 after purchasing an additional 2,939 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Amdocs by 432.8% during the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 103,182 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,320,000 after purchasing an additional 83,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ascent Group LLC bought a new position in Amdocs during the 1st quarter valued at about $205,000. 92.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amdocs Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DOX traded down $0.48 during trading on Friday, reaching $85.62. The company had a trading volume of 476,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 653,204. Amdocs Limited has a 52 week low of $74.41 and a 52 week high of $94.04. The stock has a market cap of $10.06 billion, a PE ratio of 19.24, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $79.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.63.

Amdocs Announces Dividend

Amdocs ( NASDAQ:DOX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.05). Amdocs had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 10.62%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Analysts expect that Amdocs Limited will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.479 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio is 43.15%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DOX. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Amdocs from $97.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Amdocs from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.80.

Amdocs Profile

(Free Report)

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. It designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. The company provides CES23, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; Amdocs Subscription Marketplace, a software-as-a-service-based platform that includes an expansive network of pre-integrated digital services, such as media, gaming, eLearning, sports, and retail to security and business services; the monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; amAIz, a telco GenAI framework; Amdocs Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite; and Amdocs eSIM Cloud for service providers.

