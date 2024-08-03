Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Has $4.14 Million Stake in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) by 18.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 73,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,240 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $4,143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 44.7% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,640,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $235,971,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124,010 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of W. P. Carey in the 4th quarter valued at about $157,107,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 99.7% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 351,187 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,810,000 after acquiring an additional 175,347 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of W. P. Carey in the 4th quarter valued at about $951,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 31,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,024,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a report on Friday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on W. P. Carey from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on W. P. Carey from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on W. P. Carey from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on W. P. Carey from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.91.

W. P. Carey Price Performance

WPC traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $57.23. 1,576,385 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,184,878. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $56.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 0.90. W. P. Carey Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.36 and a twelve month high of $67.75. The company has a market cap of $12.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.76, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.92.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.47). The business had revenue of $389.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $381.39 million. W. P. Carey had a return on equity of 6.50% and a net margin of 34.83%. W. P. Carey’s quarterly revenue was down 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

W. P. Carey Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.08%. This is a boost from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 132.32%.

W. P. Carey Company Profile

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,424 net lease properties covering approximately 173 million square feet and a portfolio of 89 self-storage operating properties as of December 31, 2023.

