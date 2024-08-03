Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Lowers Stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky cut its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 6.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 191,190 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 13,878 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $19,390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in TJX Companies by 260.3% in the first quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 245 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. First Pacific Financial purchased a new stake in TJX Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in TJX Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its holdings in TJX Companies by 58.4% in the first quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 331 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

TJX Companies Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE TJX traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $113.14. 3,369,928 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,355,231. The company has a 50 day moving average of $110.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.27 and a 12 month high of $115.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.87 billion, a PE ratio of 28.07, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.88.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.06. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 64.26%. The company had revenue of $12.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is currently 37.22%.

Insider Transactions at TJX Companies

In other news, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 8,171 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total value of $831,235.83. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,042,756.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 8,171 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total value of $831,235.83. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,042,756.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 20,332 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $2,033,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 110,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,089,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 50,003 shares of company stock worth $5,060,941. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TJX. Evercore ISI set a $113.00 price objective on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $132.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.67.

Get Our Latest Analysis on TJX Companies

TJX Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.