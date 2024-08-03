Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Reduces Holdings in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky decreased its position in shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,068 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 643 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in MKS Instruments were worth $3,733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MKS Instruments during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in MKS Instruments during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MKS Instruments during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 99.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MKS Instruments alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MKSI. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $142.00 price target on shares of MKS Instruments in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of MKS Instruments in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of MKS Instruments in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.86.

MKS Instruments Trading Down 7.1 %

Shares of MKSI stock traded down $8.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $106.56. 2,061,630 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,016,697. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.44 and a 1-year high of $147.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $130.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion, a PE ratio of -3.99, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.65.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.43. MKS Instruments had a negative net margin of 48.24% and a positive return on equity of 13.90%. The business had revenue of $868.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $848.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

MKS Instruments Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 24th. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is -3.30%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jacqueline F. Moloney sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.46, for a total value of $30,865.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,300,404.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 275 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.41, for a total transaction of $35,587.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,356,426.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jacqueline F. Moloney sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.46, for a total transaction of $30,865.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,300,404.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

MKS Instruments Profile

(Free Report)

MKS Instruments, Inc provides foundational technology solutions to semiconductor manufacturing, electronics and packaging, and specialty industrial applications in the United States, Germany, China, South Korea, and internationally. It operates through Vacuum Solutions Division (VSD), Photonics Solutions Division (PSD), and Material Solutions Division (MSD) segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MKS Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MKS Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.