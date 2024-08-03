Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Sells 1,257 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky reduced its stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,486 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,257 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Nucor were worth $4,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Nucor during the 4th quarter valued at $377,631,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Nucor by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,499,893 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $261,041,000 after purchasing an additional 36,304 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Nucor by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,367,209 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $237,949,000 after buying an additional 85,475 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Nucor by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,165,094 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $230,572,000 after buying an additional 70,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Nucor by 23.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 804,150 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $159,141,000 after buying an additional 153,077 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

NUE stock traded down $4.73 during trading on Friday, hitting $151.05. 2,176,026 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,597,931. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market cap of $36.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 1.57. Nucor Co. has a 1 year low of $140.07 and a 1 year high of $203.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $159.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $175.21.

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $8.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.69 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 15.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.81 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 10.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.71%.

NUE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Nucor from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Nucor from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Nucor in a research report on Monday, May 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com lowered Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Nucor from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $191.29.

In related news, EVP Daniel R. Needham sold 8,624 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $1,379,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 99,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,847,840. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

