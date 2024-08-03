Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Sells 1,285 Shares of SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lowered its stake in shares of SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC – Free Report) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,210 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,285 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky owned about 0.07% of SPX Technologies worth $4,212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SPXC. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in SPX Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in SPX Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $74,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPX Technologies by 58,400.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPX Technologies by 54.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPX Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $173,000. Institutional investors own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

SPX Technologies Price Performance

NYSE SPXC traded up $1.36 on Friday, hitting $144.65. 555,986 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 327,813. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $143.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $126.82. The company has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. SPX Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.61 and a 1-year high of $164.91.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SPX Technologies ( NYSE:SPXC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.16. SPX Technologies had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 19.56%. The company had revenue of $501.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $492.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that SPX Technologies, Inc. will post 5.37 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of SPX Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 11th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of SPX Technologies in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of SPX Technologies from $126.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded shares of SPX Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th.

Insider Buying and Selling at SPX Technologies

In other SPX Technologies news, insider J Randall Data sold 39,412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.89, for a total transaction of $5,670,992.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,576,815.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.53% of the company’s stock.

SPX Technologies Company Profile

SPX Technologies, Inc supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation, and cooling (HVAC); and detection and measurement markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, HVAC and Detection and Measurement. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services package and process cooling products and engineered air movement solutions for the HVAC industrial and power generation markets, as well as boilers, heating, and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

Further Reading

