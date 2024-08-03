Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Sells 2,843 Shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky cut its stake in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,438 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,843 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky owned approximately 0.06% of HealthEquity worth $3,954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 22.7% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 12,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $813,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 3.9% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. KLR Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. KLR Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. 99.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on HQY. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of HealthEquity in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of HealthEquity in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HealthEquity has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.67.

Insider Activity at HealthEquity

In other news, Vice Chairman Stephen Neeleman sold 2,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.01, for a total transaction of $176,820.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 90,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,694,680.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Vice Chairman Stephen Neeleman sold 2,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.01, for a total transaction of $176,820.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 90,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,694,680.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jon Kessler sold 32,326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.83, for a total value of $2,677,562.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 232,176 shares in the company, valued at $19,231,138.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 77,511 shares of company stock worth $6,314,446 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

HealthEquity Trading Down 8.3 %

NASDAQ HQY traded down $6.46 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $71.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,346,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 727,150. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.10. The stock has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.57. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.81 and a 52 week high of $88.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 4.39 and a quick ratio of 4.39.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.08. HealthEquity had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 7.77%. The business had revenue of $287.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.78 million. Equities analysts forecast that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About HealthEquity

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, receive personalized benefit information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

