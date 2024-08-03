Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Sells 45,717 Shares of MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky cut its stake in shares of MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG – Free Report) by 18.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 195,732 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 45,717 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in MGIC Investment were worth $4,376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Adams Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Adams Wealth Management now owns 107,826 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,411,000 after purchasing an additional 18,801 shares during the period. EMC Capital Management raised its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 67.0% during the 1st quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 33,093 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 13,279 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 151,939 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,397,000 after purchasing an additional 19,841 shares during the period. Virtus Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MGIC Investment during the 1st quarter worth $469,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 189,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,235,000 after purchasing an additional 2,580 shares during the period. 95.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MTG stock traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.14. 2,724,839 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,719,740. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.28. MGIC Investment Co. has a 52-week low of $16.30 and a 52-week high of $25.93. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.90.

MGIC Investment ( NYSE:MTG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $305.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.02 million. MGIC Investment had a return on equity of 14.97% and a net margin of 63.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that MGIC Investment Co. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is a positive change from MGIC Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. MGIC Investment’s payout ratio is presently 17.69%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MTG shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded MGIC Investment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on MGIC Investment from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on MGIC Investment from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on MGIC Investment from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.50.

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

