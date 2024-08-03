Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Trims Stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lowered its position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,835 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,359 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $3,613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its stake in Fastenal by 67.8% in the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 12,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $820,000 after buying an additional 5,117 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Fastenal by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 157,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,171,000 after buying an additional 1,166 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Fastenal in the 4th quarter worth about $13,204,000. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its stake in Fastenal by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 29,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,907,000 after buying an additional 1,071 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Fastenal by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on FAST shares. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Fastenal from $71.00 to $66.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Fastenal from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. HSBC raised their target price on shares of Fastenal from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price (down previously from $85.00) on shares of Fastenal in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of Fastenal in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.67.

Fastenal Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FAST traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $67.30. The stock had a trading volume of 3,847,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,602,243. Fastenal has a one year low of $53.83 and a one year high of $79.04. The company has a market capitalization of $38.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.48, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.05.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.54% and a return on equity of 33.54%. Fastenal’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Fastenal will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fastenal Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 26th. Fastenal’s payout ratio is 77.61%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fastenal

In other Fastenal news, Director Hsenghung Sam Hsu acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $63.28 per share, for a total transaction of $31,640.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $221,480. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP James C. Jansen sold 11,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.07, for a total value of $732,191.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,677,096.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Hsenghung Sam Hsu purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $63.28 per share, with a total value of $31,640.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $221,480. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers that are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

