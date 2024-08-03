TeamViewer (OTCMKTS:TMVWY) Trading 5.9% Higher

TeamViewer SE (OTCMKTS:TMVWY – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 5.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $7.04 and last traded at $7.01. Approximately 260 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 3,694 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.62.

TeamViewer Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.95 and a 200-day moving average of $6.74.

About TeamViewer

TeamViewer SE, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes remote connectivity solutions worldwide. The company offers TeamViewer remote, a remote access, remote control, and remote support solution; TeamViewer Tensor, an enterprise cloud-based remote connectivity solution for scale, productivity, and security; TeamViewer Frontline, an enterprise augmented reality solution productivity platform; endpoint security for remote devices; TeamViewer Remote Management that manages, monitors, tracks, patches, and protects computers, devices, and software from a single platform; TeamViewer Mobile Device Management, which enables the onboarding, roll-out, management, and troubleshooting of mobile devices; and Tensor Embedded for after-sales support of connected equipment.

