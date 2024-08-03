TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) Receives $37.88 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $37.88.

TTGT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on TechTarget from $41.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on TechTarget from $40.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of TechTarget in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on TechTarget from $45.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTGT opened at $31.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 8.60, a quick ratio of 8.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. TechTarget has a 1 year low of $23.43 and a 1 year high of $41.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.15. The firm has a market cap of $885.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -124.04, a P/E/G ratio of 16.68 and a beta of 1.07.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The information services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). TechTarget had a positive return on equity of 6.14% and a negative net margin of 3.24%. The firm had revenue of $51.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.31 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that TechTarget will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TechTarget during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its holdings in TechTarget by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 7,712 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC acquired a new stake in TechTarget during the second quarter valued at approximately $350,000. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in TechTarget during the first quarter valued at approximately $361,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in TechTarget by 37.5% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 10,232 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 2,790 shares in the last quarter. 93.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TechTarget, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing and sales services that deliver business impact for business-to-business technology companies in North America and internationally. The company's service enables technology vendors to identify, reach, and influence corporate information technology (IT) decision-makers actively researching specific IT purchases; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation, brand advertising techniques, and content curation and creation.

