Telsey Advisory Group Reaffirms Market Perform Rating for V.F. (NYSE:VFC)

Telsey Advisory Group reissued their market perform rating on shares of V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a $15.00 price target on the textile maker’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of V.F. from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of V.F. from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of V.F. from $12.50 to $11.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Wedbush reissued a neutral rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of V.F. in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded V.F. from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, May 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.19.

Get V.F. alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on V.F.

V.F. Price Performance

Shares of VFC stock opened at $16.07 on Wednesday. V.F. has a twelve month low of $11.00 and a twelve month high of $21.17. The company has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a PE ratio of -6.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.46.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The textile maker reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.34). V.F. had a negative net margin of 9.27% and a positive return on equity of 13.14%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that V.F. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

V.F. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 10th. V.F.’s payout ratio is -14.40%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Bracken Darrell purchased 75,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.26 per share, for a total transaction of $997,152.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 219,972 shares in the company, valued at $2,916,828.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Richard Carucci acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.78 per share, for a total transaction of $344,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 215,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,964,491.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Bracken Darrell purchased 75,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.26 per share, for a total transaction of $997,152.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 219,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,916,828.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. M&G Plc bought a new position in V.F. in the first quarter valued at about $200,768,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of V.F. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $76,059,000. Jackson Square Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of V.F. during the fourth quarter worth $46,646,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in V.F. by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 12,413,169 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $235,850,000 after purchasing an additional 2,016,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors bought a new position in V.F. in the first quarter valued at about $30,527,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.84% of the company’s stock.

V.F. Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for V.F. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for V.F. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.