TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.03), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $652.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $682.32 million. TELUS International (Cda) had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 11.67%. TELUS International (Cda)’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. TELUS International (Cda) updated its FY24 guidance to $0.39-0.44 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 0.390-0.440 EPS.

TELUS International (Cda) Price Performance

TIXT traded down $2.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.15. 2,731,030 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 259,603. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. TELUS International has a 12-month low of $4.14 and a 12-month high of $11.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.71. The company has a market cap of $443.34 million, a P/E ratio of 27.67, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.74.

Get TELUS International (Cda) alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TIXT shares. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $10.00 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Scotiabank cut shares of TELUS International (Cda) from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. William Blair cut shares of TELUS International (Cda) from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of TELUS International (Cda) from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.21.

About TELUS International (Cda)

(Get Free Report)

TELUS International (Cda) Inc design, builds, and delivers digital solutions for customer experience (CX) in the Asia-Pacific, the Central America, Europe, Africa, North America, and internationally. The company provides digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, enterprise mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data analytics, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, contact center outsourcing, technical support, sales growth and customer retention, healthcare/patient experience, and debt collection.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TELUS International (Cda) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELUS International (Cda) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.