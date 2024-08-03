Tencent (OTC:TCTZF) Shares Down 2%

Tencent Holdings Limited (OTC:TCTZF – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $45.20 and last traded at $45.20. Approximately 1,959 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 27,524 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.12.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.42.

Tencent Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, offers value-added services (VAS), online advertising, fintech, and business services in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through VAS, Online Advertising, FinTech and Business Services, and Others segments. The company's consumers business provides communication and services, such as instant messaging and social network; digital content including online games, videos, live streaming, news, music, and literature; fintech services, which includes mobile payment, wealth management, loans, and securities trading; and various tools, such as network security management, browser, navigation, application management, email, etc.

