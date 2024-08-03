Tezos Market Capitalization Achieves $681.71 Million (XTZ)

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 3rd. One Tezos coin can currently be bought for about $0.69 or 0.00001129 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Tezos has a market capitalization of $681.71 million and approximately $25.54 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Tezos has traded down 11.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000679 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000550 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000622 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000412 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Tezos Coin Profile

XTZ uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 30th, 2018. Tezos’ total supply is 1,013,127,080 coins and its circulating supply is 992,578,798 coins. The Reddit community for Tezos is https://reddit.com/r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Tezos is www.tezos.com. Tezos’ official Twitter account is @tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here. Tezos’ official message board is forum.tezosagora.org.

Tezos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tezos is an open-source platform for assets and applications that can evolve and upgrade itself without having to split the network. It uses a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism and allows for formal verification to increase security. Users can participate in the consensus process by “baking”, or they can delegate their rights to other users. Arthur Breitman and Kathleen Breitman are the two main creators of Tezos, and a group of developers and researchers have joined them to create the platform.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tezos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tezos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

