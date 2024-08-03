TFI International’s (TFII) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at Stephens

Stephens reiterated their overweight rating on shares of TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $176.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on TFI International from $157.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of TFI International from $162.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Cormark raised shares of TFI International from a hold rating to a moderate buy rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of TFI International from $170.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of TFI International from $176.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $167.94.

TFI International Stock Performance

Shares of TFII stock opened at $146.99 on Tuesday. TFI International has a 12-month low of $104.91 and a 12-month high of $162.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $144.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $144.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.10. TFI International had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 5.93%. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TFI International will post 6.85 EPS for the current year.

TFI International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. TFI International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.60%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new stake in TFI International in the first quarter valued at approximately $136,000. iA Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TFI International during the second quarter valued at about $240,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of TFI International during the fourth quarter valued at about $287,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in TFI International by 3.2% during the first quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its holdings in TFI International by 67.0% during the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 3,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares during the last quarter. 73.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About TFI International

TFI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items in North America.

Further Reading

