The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Shares Sold by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky trimmed its position in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 21.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 114,185 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 32,038 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Allstate were worth $19,755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ALL. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. grew its holdings in Allstate by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 7,547 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,306,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in Allstate by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,862 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Allstate by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 6,169 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $864,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC grew its holdings in Allstate by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 3,955 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Allstate by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,367 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. 76.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ALL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $194.00 price objective on shares of Allstate in a report on Friday, July 5th. Roth Mkm raised their price objective on shares of Allstate from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Allstate from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Allstate from $146.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Allstate from $213.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $183.24.

Allstate Stock Performance

NYSE:ALL traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $176.82. The stock had a trading volume of 1,699,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,456,058. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $164.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $164.17. The Allstate Co. has a 52 week low of $104.29 and a 52 week high of $180.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $1.28. The firm had revenue of $15.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.04 billion. Allstate had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 24.05%. Allstate’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($4.42) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 13.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allstate Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. Allstate’s payout ratio is 81.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Allstate

In other Allstate news, insider Suren Gupta sold 45,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.28, for a total transaction of $8,114,992.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 89,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,942,790.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Allstate

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

