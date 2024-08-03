The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Sold by Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC

Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 79.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,936 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 19,660 shares during the quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Vima LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Boeing by 451.4% during the first quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 193 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Northcoast Research lowered Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Boeing from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Boeing from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Argus lowered Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Boeing from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boeing has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $215.65.

Shares of BA traded down $8.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $169.95. 11,742,812 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,374,948. The company has a market cap of $104.72 billion, a PE ratio of -47.87 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $181.87 and its 200-day moving average is $187.28. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $159.70 and a 52 week high of $267.54.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($2.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.00) by ($1.90). The firm had revenue of $16.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.35 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.82) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

