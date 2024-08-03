The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.30 EPS

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The health services provider reported $6.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.42 by $0.30, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $60.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.30 billion. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The company’s revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.13 earnings per share. The Cigna Group updated its FY 2024 guidance to 28.400- EPS and its FY24 guidance to at least $28.40 EPS.

The Cigna Group Stock Up 1.4 %

NYSE:CI traded up $4.73 on Friday, hitting $337.33. The stock had a trading volume of 3,193,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,247,865. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $95.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.52. The Cigna Group has a 1 year low of $253.95 and a 1 year high of $365.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $335.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $338.73.

The Cigna Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be paid a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.98%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $388.00 price target on the stock. Baird R W upgraded shares of The Cigna Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 price target on shares of The Cigna Group in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $410.00 price objective on shares of The Cigna Group in a report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $400.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $379.06.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Cigna Group

In other The Cigna Group news, insider Noelle K. Eder sold 10,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.47, for a total value of $3,728,629.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,514,189.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Elder Granger sold 547 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.38, for a total transaction of $181,264.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,812,979.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Noelle K. Eder sold 10,700 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.47, for a total transaction of $3,728,629.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,514,189.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,988 shares of company stock worth $7,975,726. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

The Cigna Group Company Profile

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

