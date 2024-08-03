The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Purchased by IMS Capital Management

IMS Capital Management boosted its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,326 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the quarter. Home Depot comprises about 1.7% of IMS Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. IMS Capital Management’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $3,577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bare Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Gilfoyle & Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Burkett Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on HD. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $415.00 to $395.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $426.00 target price for the company. HSBC dropped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $323.00 to $318.00 and set a “reduce” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $410.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Friday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $381.40.

Home Depot Stock Performance

Shares of HD stock traded down $3.15 on Friday, hitting $355.43. 3,764,790 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,182,945. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.11, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $352.45 billion, a PE ratio of 23.84, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.98. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $274.26 and a 1-year high of $396.87. The company’s fifty day moving average is $346.18 and its 200 day moving average is $353.46.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $36.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.65 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,056.67% and a net margin of 9.79%. The business’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.82 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th were given a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 30th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.36%.

Insider Activity at Home Depot

In other Home Depot news, EVP Matt Carey sold 56,008 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.18, for a total value of $19,332,841.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,503,123.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Stories

