The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) Shares Purchased by Railway Pension Investments Ltd

Railway Pension Investments Ltd grew its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 262,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,300 shares during the quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $33,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 298.4% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 20,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,562,000 after buying an additional 15,182 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 170,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,554,000 after acquiring an additional 8,960 shares in the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in J. M. Smucker during the 4th quarter worth $11,147,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,471,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,702,515,000 after purchasing an additional 518,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMF Tjanstepension AB purchased a new position in J. M. Smucker in the first quarter valued at about $23,990,000. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

J. M. Smucker Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of J. M. Smucker stock traded up $2.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $122.40. The company had a trading volume of 1,723,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,094,865. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.52. The J. M. Smucker Company has a fifty-two week low of $105.69 and a fifty-two week high of $151.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $112.88 and its 200-day moving average is $118.31. The company has a market cap of $13.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.25.

J. M. Smucker Increases Dividend

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 9.10%. J. M. Smucker’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.64 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 10.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This is an increase from J. M. Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is currently 59.55%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson decreased their target price on J. M. Smucker from $132.00 to $126.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 10th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 7th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $132.00 to $123.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, J. M. Smucker presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.64.

Insider Buying and Selling at J. M. Smucker

In other news, CEO Mark T. Smucker sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total value of $1,101,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,675,871.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

J. M. Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

