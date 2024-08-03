The Mission Group (LON:TMG) Trading 2% Higher

The Mission Group plc (LON:TMG – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 26.56 ($0.34) and last traded at GBX 26 ($0.33). 174,977 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 7% from the average session volume of 163,244 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 25.50 ($0.33).
The Mission Group Price Performance
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 23.75 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 22.99. The company has a market capitalization of £23.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -185.71 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.37, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.
About The Mission Group
The Mission Group plc provides marketing and advertising related services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, and the United States. It operates through Business & Corporate; Consumer & Lifestyle; Health & Wellness; Property; Sports & Entertainment; Technology & Mobility; and MISSION Advantage & Central segments.
