The New America High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYB) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04

The New America High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYB – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 1st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share by the investment management company on Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th.

The New America High Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 7.7% annually over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE HYB traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.47. The company had a trading volume of 23,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,228. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.25. The New America High Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $6.23 and a fifty-two week high of $7.57.

The New America High Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund invests in high yield fixed-income securities i.e.

