The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF) Plans $0.05 Quarterly Dividend

The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Monday, September 16th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th.

The Shyft Group has increased its dividend payment by an average of 26.0% per year over the last three years. The Shyft Group has a payout ratio of 23.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect The Shyft Group to earn $0.85 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.5%.

NASDAQ:SHYF traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 371,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 527,774. The Shyft Group has a fifty-two week low of $9.81 and a fifty-two week high of $17.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.35 and its 200-day moving average is $11.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

The Shyft Group ( NASDAQ:SHYF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.09. The Shyft Group had a negative net margin of 0.30% and a positive return on equity of 1.22%. The company had revenue of $192.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. The Shyft Group’s quarterly revenue was down 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Shyft Group will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, DA Davidson upgraded The Shyft Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, July 29th.

The Shyft Group, Inc engages in the manufacture and assembly of specialty vehicles for the commercial and recreational vehicle industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Fleet Vehicles and Services, and Specialty Vehicles. The Fleet Vehicles and Services segment offers commercial vehicles used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, laundry and linen, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries.

