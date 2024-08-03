The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Receives $41.77 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $41.77.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on WMB shares. Argus raised Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered Williams Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. UBS Group upped their target price on Williams Companies from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Williams Companies from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th.

In other news, SVP Debbie L. Pickle sold 38,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.61, for a total value of $1,513,102.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 60,410 shares in the company, valued at $2,392,840.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Williams Companies by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,133 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 30,027 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 10,364 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Realta Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Realta Investment Advisors now owns 15,821 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BLB&B Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 13,148 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

Williams Companies Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of WMB opened at $42.21 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.74, a P/E/G ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 1.05. Williams Companies has a 12-month low of $32.49 and a 12-month high of $45.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.89.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.10. Williams Companies had a net margin of 27.29% and a return on equity of 16.27%. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Williams Companies will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.50%. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is 79.83%.

Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

