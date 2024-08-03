Theta Fuel (TFUEL) Trading Down 18.1% This Week

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 4.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 3rd. Theta Fuel has a market cap of $379.40 million and $3.99 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Theta Fuel has traded down 18.1% against the dollar. One Theta Fuel coin can now be bought for about $0.0572 or 0.00000094 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.56 or 0.00037241 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00007186 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.78 or 0.00012847 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0820 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00008427 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001655 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00004040 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000549 BTC.

Theta Fuel uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 6,635,454,913 coins. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Theta Fuel is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e. The official website for Theta Fuel is www.thetatoken.org. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @theta_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta Fuel (TFUEL) is a cryptocurrency powering the decentralized Theta Network for video delivery and streaming. Created by Theta Labs, TFUEL incentivizes users to share their resources on the network. It is used as rewards for validators, relayers, viewers, and for transaction fees and content purchases within the Theta Network ecosystem.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Theta Fuel should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Theta Fuel using one of the exchanges listed above.

