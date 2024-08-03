THK (OTCMKTS:THKLY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $8.50

THK Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:THKLY – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Saturday . The company traded as low as $8.50 and last traded at $8.63, with a volume of 20956 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.00.

THK Trading Down 4.1 %

The company has a quick ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 4.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.71 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.16.

THK (OTCMKTS:THKLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. THK had a return on equity of 3.55% and a net margin of 3.88%. The firm had revenue of $573.25 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that THK Co., Ltd. will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

THK Company Profile

THK Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of machine components in Japan, the Americas, Europe, China, and internationally. The company provides linear motion (LM) guides, ball screws, ball splines, LM guide actuators, cross roller rings and tables, electric actuators and linear motor actuators, cam followers, roller followers, linear bushes, slide packs, slide rails, cross roller guides, linear ball slides, LM and flat rollers, spline nuts, LM strokes, screw nuts, change nuts, precision linear packs, link balls, rod ends, spherical plain bearings, lubrication accessories, and seismic isolation products.

