Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI) Given New C$231.00 Price Target at National Bankshares

Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI – Free Report) (NYSE:TRI) had its price target boosted by National Bankshares from C$219.00 to C$231.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Separately, TD Securities boosted their target price on Thomson Reuters from C$230.00 to C$235.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$185.22.

TRI opened at C$218.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$98.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.38. Thomson Reuters has a 12 month low of C$163.01 and a 12 month high of C$242.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$228.86 and a 200 day moving average of C$218.55.

Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TRI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported C$1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.27 by C$0.23. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 20.18% and a net margin of 34.87%. The business had revenue of C$2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.50 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Thomson Reuters will post 5.0831533 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.94%.

In other news, Director Karen L. Hirsh sold 726 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$166.50, for a total transaction of C$120,879.00. In related news, Director Karen L. Hirsh sold 726 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$166.50, for a total value of C$120,879.00. Also, Director Ryan Kessler sold 372 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$171.46, for a total value of C$63,783.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 196 shares in the company, valued at C$33,606.16. Insiders sold 1,243 shares of company stock valued at $208,984 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 69.64% of the company’s stock.

Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

