TIM (NYSE:TIMB) Price Target Cut to $18.00

TIM (NYSE:TIMB – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Barclays from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.
TIM Price Performance
Shares of TIMB traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.44. 416,741 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 553,821. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.92 and a 200-day moving average of $16.74. TIM has a fifty-two week low of $13.84 and a fifty-two week high of $19.14.
TIM (NYSE:TIMB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter. TIM had a net margin of 12.53% and a return on equity of 11.47%. Equities analysts anticipate that TIM will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
TIM Increases Dividend
Institutional Investors Weigh In On TIM
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TIMB. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TIM during the second quarter worth about $8,818,000. Summit Global Investments increased its position in shares of TIM by 147.6% during the second quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 325,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,661,000 after acquiring an additional 193,996 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TIM during the first quarter worth about $2,000,000. Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new position in TIM during the fourth quarter worth about $1,700,000. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its holdings in TIM by 98.3% during the fourth quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 182,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,375,000 after purchasing an additional 90,562 shares during the last quarter.
TIM Company Profile
TIM SA, a telecommunications company, provides mobile voice, data, and broadband services in Brazil. The company offers in mobile, landline, long-distance, and data transmission services. It also offers fixed ultra-broadband, fixed ultraband broadband, and digital content services. The company serves individuals and corporates, as well as small, medium, and large companies.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than TIM
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- Snap’s Stock Plummets on Q2 Revenue Guidance Shortfall
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- Hims & Hers Stock Falls on DexCom Fears: Analysts Predict Rally
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- Intel Loses a Quarter of Its Value After Horrible Earnings Report
Receive News & Ratings for TIM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TIM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.