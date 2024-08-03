TIM (NYSE:TIMB) Price Target Cut to $18.00

TIM (NYSE:TIMB – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Barclays from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Shares of TIMB traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.44. 416,741 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 553,821. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.92 and a 200-day moving average of $16.74. TIM has a fifty-two week low of $13.84 and a fifty-two week high of $19.14.

TIM (NYSE:TIMB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter. TIM had a net margin of 12.53% and a return on equity of 11.47%. Equities analysts anticipate that TIM will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were issued a $0.1154 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. This is a boost from TIM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. TIM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.64%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TIMB. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TIM during the second quarter worth about $8,818,000. Summit Global Investments increased its position in shares of TIM by 147.6% during the second quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 325,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,661,000 after acquiring an additional 193,996 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TIM during the first quarter worth about $2,000,000. Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new position in TIM during the fourth quarter worth about $1,700,000. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its holdings in TIM by 98.3% during the fourth quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 182,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,375,000 after purchasing an additional 90,562 shares during the last quarter.

TIM SA, a telecommunications company, provides mobile voice, data, and broadband services in Brazil. The company offers in mobile, landline, long-distance, and data transmission services. It also offers fixed ultra-broadband, fixed ultraband broadband, and digital content services. The company serves individuals and corporates, as well as small, medium, and large companies.

