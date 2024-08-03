TMX Group Limited (TSE:X) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of TMX Group Limited (TSE:X – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$43.44.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on X. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of TMX Group from C$41.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of TMX Group from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of TMX Group from C$42.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$44.00 price objective on shares of TMX Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of TMX Group from C$40.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th.

Get TMX Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on TMX Group

TMX Group Stock Performance

Shares of X stock opened at C$40.80 on Friday. TMX Group has a 12 month low of C$28.32 and a 12 month high of C$42.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.91, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of C$11.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.95, a P/E/G ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 0.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$38.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$36.43.

TMX Group (TSE:X – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported C$0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.37 by C$0.01. TMX Group had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 10.16%. The firm had revenue of C$345.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$338.61 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that TMX Group will post 1.6098304 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TMX Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. TMX Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at TMX Group

In other TMX Group news, Senior Officer Cheryl Graden sold 146,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$35.96, for a total value of C$5,254,295.40. In related news, Senior Officer Cheryl Graden sold 146,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$35.96, for a total transaction of C$5,254,295.40. Also, Director Peter Alexander Conroy sold 13,965 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$36.19, for a total transaction of C$505,347.27. Company insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

About TMX Group

(Get Free Report

TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading & Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading & Clearing.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TMX Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TMX Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.