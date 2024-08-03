TMX Group (TSE:X) Price Target Raised to C$42.00 at Barclays

TMX Group (TSE:X – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Barclays from C$40.00 to C$42.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on X. National Bankshares raised their price target on TMX Group from C$40.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on TMX Group from C$41.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$44.00 price objective on TMX Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on TMX Group from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on TMX Group from C$40.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, TMX Group has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$43.44.

TSE:X opened at C$40.80 on Friday. TMX Group has a 1 year low of C$28.32 and a 1 year high of C$42.50. The stock has a market capitalization of C$11.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.95, a PEG ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 0.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$38.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$36.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.91, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a current ratio of 1.00.

TMX Group (TSE:X – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported C$0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.37 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$345.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$338.61 million. TMX Group had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 13.67%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TMX Group will post 1.6098304 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. TMX Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

In other news, Director Peter Alexander Conroy sold 13,965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$36.19, for a total transaction of C$505,347.27. In other TMX Group news, Senior Officer Cheryl Graden sold 146,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$35.96, for a total value of C$5,254,295.40. Also, Director Peter Alexander Conroy sold 13,965 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$36.19, for a total value of C$505,347.27. 1.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading & Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading & Clearing.

