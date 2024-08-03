Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ) Given New C$30.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ – Free Report) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.
Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Topaz Energy from C$27.50 to C$28.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Topaz Energy from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Topaz Energy from C$27.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Topaz Energy from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Topaz Energy from C$25.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Topaz Energy presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$28.63.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.31%. This is an increase from Topaz Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Topaz Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 400.00%.
Topaz Energy Corp. operates as a royalty and energy infrastructure company in Canada. It operates in two segments, the Royalty Assets and the Infrastructure Assets. The company holds royalty interests on approximately 6 million gross acres of developed and undeveloped lands. It also involved in the natural gas processing and water management infrastructure activities.
