Tortoise Energy Independence Fund (NYSE:NDP) Stock Price Down 1.9%

Shares of Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NDP – Get Free Report) traded down 1.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $34.61 and last traded at $34.71. 2,928 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the average session volume of 4,926 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.38.
Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Price Performance
The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.90.
Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd.
About Tortoise Energy Independence Fund
Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC The fund invests in the public equity markets of the North American. It seeks to invest primarily in the energy sector. The fund employs a fundamental analysis with a bottom up stock picking approach with focus on factors like quantitative, qualitative, and relative value factors to create its portfolio.
