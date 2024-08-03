Tortoise Energy Independence Fund (NYSE:NDP) Stock Price Down 1.9%

Shares of Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NDP – Get Free Report) traded down 1.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $34.61 and last traded at $34.71. 2,928 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the average session volume of 4,926 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.38.

Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.90.

Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tortoise Energy Independence Fund

About Tortoise Energy Independence Fund

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NDP. Matisse Capital purchased a new stake in Tortoise Energy Independence Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $759,000. Bulldog Investors LLP raised its position in Tortoise Energy Independence Fund by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 103,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,964,000 after purchasing an additional 18,140 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tortoise Energy Independence Fund by 51.1% in the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 29,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,000 after buying an additional 10,025 shares during the period. 1607 Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Tortoise Energy Independence Fund by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 79,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,272,000 after buying an additional 9,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Tortoise Energy Independence Fund by 49.8% during the fourth quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 3,926 shares during the period.

Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC The fund invests in the public equity markets of the North American. It seeks to invest primarily in the energy sector. The fund employs a fundamental analysis with a bottom up stock picking approach with focus on factors like quantitative, qualitative, and relative value factors to create its portfolio.

