Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of ~$10.80 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $10.55. The company issued revenue guidance of ~$19.45 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $19.27 billion. Trane Technologies also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 10.800-10.800 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $355.00 to $366.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $330.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $287.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $321.14.

Shares of NYSE:TT traded down $14.88 during trading on Friday, reaching $318.45. 2,070,074 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,336,537. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Trane Technologies has a 12 month low of $184.02 and a 12 month high of $351.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $331.66 and a 200-day moving average of $305.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.01.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.22. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 33.97%. The business had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.68 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Trane Technologies will post 10.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.90%.

In other news, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 8,988 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.30, for a total value of $2,887,844.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,669,545.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.67, for a total transaction of $1,274,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,532,240.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 8,988 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.30, for a total transaction of $2,887,844.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,669,545.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

(Get Free Report)

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

