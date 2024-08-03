Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) Price Target Raised to $16.00 at Wedbush

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX – Free Report) had its price target upped by Wedbush from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

TVTX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Travere Therapeutics from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Travere Therapeutics has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $15.18.

Get Travere Therapeutics alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on TVTX

Travere Therapeutics Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of TVTX stock opened at $9.00 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.76. Travere Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $5.12 and a 52-week high of $16.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $685.17 million, a PE ratio of -4.29 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.10, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 2.78.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.78). Travere Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 82.14% and a negative return on equity of 207.40%. The business had revenue of $41.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.46 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.27) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Travere Therapeutics will post -3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Travere Therapeutics

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Travere Therapeutics by 10.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,667,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,727,000 after buying an additional 460,176 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 353.3% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 6,773 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Travere Therapeutics by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,851 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Travere Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $280,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Travere Therapeutics by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 46,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 3,083 shares during the last quarter.

About Travere Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Travere Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and delivers therapies to people living with rare kidney and metabolic diseases. Its products include FILSPARI (sparsentan), a once-daily, oral medication designed to target two critical pathways in the disease progression of IgA Nephropathy (endothelin 1 and angiotensin-II); and Thiola and Thiola EC (tiopronin tablets) for the treatment of cystinuria, a rare genetic cystine transport disorder that causes high cystine levels in the urine and the formation of recurring kidney stones.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Travere Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travere Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.