Triad Group plc (LON:TRD) Insider Alison Lander Buys 30,000 Shares

Triad Group plc (LON:TRD – Get Free Report) insider Alison Lander bought 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 285 ($3.67) per share, for a total transaction of £85,500 ($109,981.99).

Triad Group Stock Performance

LON TRD opened at GBX 280 ($3.60) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.70, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 2.79. The company has a market capitalization of £46.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7,000.00 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 291.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 247.75. Triad Group plc has a one year low of GBX 105 ($1.35) and a one year high of GBX 320 ($4.12).

Get Triad Group alerts:

Triad Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be given a GBX 4 ($0.05) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.37%. This is an increase from Triad Group’s previous dividend of $2.00. Triad Group’s payout ratio is presently -15,000.00%.

Triad Group Company Profile

Triad Group plc provides information technology consultancy services to the public, private, and not-for-profit sectors primarily in the United Kingdom. The company offers consulting and advisory; business insights; software development; project and software delivery; program management; and support services.

Featured Articles

